XII National Day of Street Theater begins in Matanzas

The twelfth National Day of Street Theater began in the province of Matanzas organized by the group Mirón Cubano, directed by Rocío Rodríguez Fernández.

Joy returns once again to the City of rivers, bridges and poets, where the parade began with the traditional stilt walkers, clowns, mountebanks and jugglers from Plaza de La Vigía to Parque de la Libertad.

Groups from various provinces of the country and foreign guests will remain in Matanzas until next Sunday, April 16.

The opening remarks in the park and the inauguration of a photographic exhibition by photojournalist Sergio Jesús Martínez completed the first day of the event.

The sessions will include performances by the groups Teatro Andante, D’Morón Teatro, Teatro Tuyo, Perro Callejero, Nave Oficio de Isla, Danza Teatro Retazos, Teatro sobre el Camino, Teatro Papalote, Teatro de Las Estaciones, Novadanza, Danza Espiral, Circo La Rueda and a special performance by singer-songwriter Liuba María Hevia.

At the same time, specialized workshops, spaces for the exchange of experiences and interactive work practices will be carried out; the marathon of living sculptures, in La Vigía square, and performances in schools and neighborhoods.

The idea of ​​holding this event arose in 2002 with the playwright, actor and director at that time of the Cuban Mirón Albio Paz, and since then it has brought together the best of this art for a week. Here premieres were released with groups such as Morón Teatro, from the province of Camagüey, highly acclaimed among the people of Matanzas for its quality and professionalism.

The scenic arts of Matanzas pride themselves on supporting several national and international events, which indicates the seriousness and work carried out by the members of this artistic manifestation in the territory. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon