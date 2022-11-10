Interchange between Cuba and United Estates about migratory services

Met with Vice Minister of Foreign Relation Carlos. F Decossio to discuss expansion of consular operation in Cuba. We are pleased to announce that will remeasure full immigrant visa processing on January 4.

In the Interchange, the Cuban representative reiterated the importance that totally resume the migratory service and consular in the American embassy in The Havana, included the visa processes of no immigrants.

Also confirm the disposition to contribute with the necessary steps for the full operation of the migratory services and consular of the diplomatic campus.

The United Estate embassy in Cuba announced the May,6 that resume that month the limited process of immigrant visa, after almost 5 years without consular services under the discarded excuse by scientific and official inform.

The last March, 3 the diplomatic mission notified about the preparations to return the activities in this capital, paralyzed by the supposed «Syndrome of The Havana» rejected by scientific and even informs of the US State Department.

Authorities of the largest of the Antilles denounced that in the reality the accusation was a part of a political operation to revers the progress in the links between Cuba and United States during the administration of Barack Obama(2009-2017).

Without a definitive weapon, motivation or authors before the accusation, the embassy was witness of the suspension of the family reunification program and the grant of visa, aspect that directly affected citizens of both countries and not to the anti villain as pretended the American rhetoric. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon