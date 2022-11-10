Inaugurated in Matanzas Central Expo of Photonovember

A discursive mosaic result the Converging Worlds sample inaugurated in the provincial Gallery Pedro Esquerre, from Matanzas, as a part of the first working day of the Living room and International Colloquium of photographic Photonovember.

With the curation of Alexander Lobaina and Vilma Roque, the position is confirmed by piece of 31 photographer, of them 11 outsider from countries as Brazil, Chile, Spain, United States, and Uruguay, 14 from Matanzas and 6 from other places from Cuba.

«I am so happy to be here. I showed a work about the Haiti wedding that i exposed in many countries, but this is the first time in Cuba», comment photojournalist Switzerland Valérie Baeriswyl.

Recurrences to a sociopolitical freak and cultural of the actualities, religious tradition and nation customs, towns and communities.

«We are living a happy moment in the photography in our city. Photonovember represents a lot for the community of Photographer, were we converge and we can dialogue about what we do«, refers the Matanzero Ernesto Millan Hecheverria, who participates with his project Whit Bed Sheets exposed in 2019 in the Biennial of The Havana in Matanzas Turns Signals Rivers.

Driven by the yumurino photojournalist Ramon Pacheco Salazar and with the direction of Julio Cesar Garcia, the inaugurated event this November, 9 will spread until the next day 30 and will include other exhibitions, conferences and interchanges about the art. (AHL)

