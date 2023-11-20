Hydraulic Resources Branch Forum held in Matanzas

The preservation of hydraulic resources as a state mandate through urgent measures that prioritize their rational use is a duty for institutions, organizations and the population in general.

Based on its savings, the Provincial Delegation of Hydraulic Resources in Matanzas held, as every year, its branch Forum in the Convention Room of the Meliá Internacional Hotel, in Varadero.

The specialists presented innovative solutions to problems that prevail in the sector through diverse thematic lines, such as sustainable investment, the maintenance of watersheds, the safety of reservoirs and the socioeconomic impact in development spheres such as tourism and agriculture. .

Within the framework of the event, the winners of the Zero Waste photography and audiovisual contest were awarded, in a call for children and adolescents between 5 and 18 years of age. The best works were honored in a healthy competition organized by the Children-Friendly Water group.

Encouraging good practices from the rationalization of water at an early age and the promotion of decisive ideas constitute the foundation of the hydraulic sector in Matanzas. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon