Telecommunications Company in Colón will expand mobile phone

In support of the computerization process of Cuban society, the Cuban Telecommunications Company in Colón increases the number of radio bases.

The last one in the assembly phase makes an investment and is installed in the Popular Council Industrial Zone.

Damaris Álvarez Miranda, head of the Telecommunications Company in Colón, explained that “they are in the assembly phase of the ground system with the aim of avoiding risks that could affect the technical infrastructure. “The implementation of the base radio improves cellular coverage and internet services for the population of this area on the outskirts of the city.”

With this new infrastructure there are five radio bases in Colombian territory and the purpose of contributing to the digital transformation and the development of communications with greater customer accessibility to mobile telephone services is fulfilled. (ALH)

