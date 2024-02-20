Hot pepper exported through Varadero airport

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

The possibilities for placing products outside the border, using flights connected to the Juan Gualberto Gómez international airport, have just been endorsed with the Seed Company, from the province of Cienfuegos.

With the help of the export-import hub of this province and managed by the forwarding agency Aerovaradero S.A., the Chilean habanero pepper, with an intensely spicy flavor, was transported by the airline Sunwing, the northern company with the largest number of flights through the so-called aerodrome of Varadero.

“Great news. The Seeds and Forks Company’s exports of the habanero chili pepper product began, through the Import and Export Pole of the province for which Aerovaradero S.A. Managed the transportation through the Sunwing airline, from the Varadero airport. Yes, you can,” Osmany Sánchez, a communicator at the air terminal, posted on Facebook.

The cultivation of the habanero chili is accompanied by the technical rigor of an organic crop, carefully cared for from the beginning until it is planted, a process subsequently subject to health inspections, specialists said in a report from the Perla Visión television station.