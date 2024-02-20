¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

In the 10th Ordinary Session of the 18th term of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, convened by its president Mirtha Sánchez González, crucial local issues were addressed.

One of the central points of discussion was the current financial context of the country and the premises to correct the existing economic distortions. As part of the debate, the delegates addressed the importance of the unity of factors to direct the neighborhood’s economy, emphasizing daily control and the prompt solution to the demands of the population.

They also highlighted the relevance of paying attention to the housing program as part of the initiatives to follow.

The First Secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Party in Cárdenas Zaid Javier Díaz Méndez, considered that from the territory we must be willing to constructive criticism, as well as the joint search for solutions and unity in actions. He highlighted that active community participation is crucial to achieving significant progress, as evidenced by the cleanliness of the city and collaboration between neighbors.

The President of the Assembly emphasized the importance of the Work Committees and timely and precise controls to maintain the cohesion achieved. She insisted on the need to address distortions, such as excessive electricity consumption, municipal and inter-municipal transportation prices, and agricultural products.

Finally, he urged the delegates to prepare exhaustively on issues related to the country’s situation and its local impact, to participate with control, demand and contributions to the work of the administration, developing actions with a focus on rurality as an integral part. of the municipal strategy. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon