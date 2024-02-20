Matanzas projects will be presented at the XIX International Computer Science Convention and Fair 2024

Members of the Scientific and Technological Park of the University of Matanzas will present their projects and research in the 19th edition of the 2024 International Computer Convention and Fair. The event will highlight the advances in the computerization of society during the current digital transformation process.

The Matanzas center on its page on the social network Facebook refers to its participation in the fair: “We will be promoting the projects: Sports Intelligence Suite (Scientific Innovation Award 2023), Varadero Digital City and Project Impact Measurement. Among the services: Scoreboard for Digital Transformation, SIGURE and Digital Transformation of Entities.

With the slogan “For a digital society” a total of 28 technologies will be part of the Cuba stand. Their participation responds to 5 thematic axes: Digital Government, Digital Economy, Education, culture and digital content, Industry 4.0 and Digital Innovation.

The 19th edition of the 2024 International Computer Convention and Fair is sponsored by the Ministry of Communications, the Computer and Communications Business Group as well as the Union of Computer Scientists of Cuba. The event will take place from March 18 to 22 at the Havana Convention Palace and the Pabexpo Fairgrounds. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon