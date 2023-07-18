Hosting Company: an option for the summer

The summer months invite you to enjoy beaches, parks, cultural and sports activities, among many others, and the Matanzas Provincial Lodging Company joins this effort with 9 facilities.

Héctor Cantero Isasi, commercial director, reported on the options offered by his villas and motels, located in the municipalities of Matanzas, Cárdenas, Jagüey Grande and Ciénaga de Zapata.

In addition to accommodation in these facilities, whose prices range between $125.00 and $185.00, the villas Paso del Medio, in Matanzas; Los Pilotos, in Boca de Camarioca; Humberto Álvarez, in the community of the same name in Cárdenas, and Los Naranjos, in Jagüey Grande, offer the day trip option for $50.00.

Cantero Isasi also reported that other company facilities, such as the Monserrate and Bahía complexes, offer gastronomic services on a first-come, first-served basis with dishes based on pork, chicken and some level of seafood.

The price of food corresponds to the current costs of its acquisition, although the entity has the option of managing direct sales from producers.

Children’s activities with clowns and magicians in Bahía and Peña Campesina de Monserrate are cultural options, as are the discos of Humberto Álvarez, La Cubanita and Los Naranjos, while the Cybercafé on Narváez street offers gastronomic varieties. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon