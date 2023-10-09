Higher education entrance tests begin

Serious, smiling, nervous or calm. This is how pre-university students in the province of Matanzas face the entrance tests to higher education these days. Paper and pencil in hand define their dreams as future professionals.

After several months of preparation, the students go to the classrooms to take the exams in the subjects of Mathematics, Spanish and History of Cuba.

Emily, Carlos and Laura have their hopes pinned on university so they have studied a lot. They hope they have been lucky and have passed the first two subjects.

The support of teachers and family is essential to guarantee the quality of the process.

Raquel Enríquez Camacho, head of the Pre-University Department in the municipality of Matanzas, explains that more than 300 students are committed to the exams and for this they received intensive preparation courses during the holidays.

The University of Matanzas accompanies the entrance exams with the active participation of some of its professors both in the organizational process and in the qualification panels.

José Antonio Colomé Medina, teaching vice dean of the Faculty of Education at the University of Matanzas, comments that everything is very well organized, so that it works with total transparency and discipline.

Now that the tests in the Mathematics and Spanish specialties have expired, the only thing left is the History exam on October 12. In this way, pre-university students in the province of Matanzas strive to achieve their goals for the future. (ALH)

