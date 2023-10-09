The city of Matanzas will have a new maternal home

A new Maternity Home with better conditions, located in the Lifeguard School in the Versalles neighborhood of Matanzas, will benefit the care of pregnant women.

After a process of remodeling and constructive maintenance, the institution will have 50 beds and the medical nursing staff and services necessary to guarantee the monitoring of admitted pregnant women.

The Director of Health in the municipality of Matanzas, Dr. Aymara Rivero Leicea, explained that the constructive actions led to the total transformation of the premises, now with rooms that will have five or three beds as appropriate.

In addition, the actions will be extended to a second stage to expand hospitalization capacity up to 100 beds, taking into account the risk factors in this population segment.

Greater comfort in the New Maternal Home together with the quality of the interventions will mean strength in the attention to a program prioritized in the province of Matanzas by the public health system in Cuba. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon