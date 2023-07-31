Matanzas economy needs to boost its industries

The need to increase the contribution to the economy constitutes a work priority of the Government in the province of Matanzas for survival and development in the current context with the contribution of the various actors.

Lourdes Sarmiento Díaz, coordinator of Programs and Objectives of that Body, pondered that the purpose is to boost the linkage with the socialist state company, use idle productive capacities and increase local productions.

In the province of Matanzas, it is urgent to diversify the offers of MSMEs, face inflation and reduce the imported component based on tax incentives and the linkage between economic actors.

Sarmiento Díaz called for imports to be resources to revive the industries of the territory and reduce foreign exchange costs to boost the economy by recovering jobs. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon