Develop Assemble Solemn in Cardenas

With the excitement of approaching two centuries from the founding of Cárdenas, the Solemn Assembly of People’s Power was held in the municipality.

In use of her faculties, the president of that body, Mirtha Sánchez González, led the session, which was attended by the member of the Central Committee of the Party and first secretary in the province, Susely Morfa González, as well as the Governor of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo.

In the meeting dedicated to Cárdenas for its anniversary and to women on their international day, the honorary titles of adoptive children of the city were delivered to Juan Antonio Areas Álvarez, Rogelio Emeterio Suárez, Ramón Acosta Hernández, Rafael Esteban Rivero Rodríguez and Leopoldo Galván Izquierdo, for their significant contributions based on the territory.

Likewise, Arístides Lázaro García Herrera, Francisco Pedro Soriano Bermúdez, Pancho, Ramón Manuel García Hernández, Felix Humberto Gutiérrez García, Guillermo Ibarra Martín, Pedro Díaz Méndez, Luis Lorente Díaz and Osvaldo Umpierrez Suárez, all born in this municipality and with a relevant trajectory in different areas of society.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon