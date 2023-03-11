Develop 47 games yumurinos in the University of Matanzas

The University of Matanzas (UM) began the 47th edition of the Yumurinos Inter Faculties Sports Games 2023. After 4 years without being held, the contest arrived at the Casa de Altos Estudios with the joy and emotion typical of one of the most important sporting events. relevant to the city.

The Secretary of Sports of the UM University Student Federation, Fabio Jerez Dueña, expressed the confidence of the young people in the results and the participation of the students.

«We have the security and strength of the new boys who had not faced an event of this type. We have the desire to compete and the teachers supporting us», added Jerez Dueña.

The sports secretary also commented that the contest will feature 18 sports, 17 of them women’s.

The event was presided over by the rector of the center De. Leyda Finalé de la Cruz, the president of the Council of the University Student Federation, Randy Mustelier López, together with sports glories from Matanzas.

The inauguration began with a parade of the 8 faculties that make up the University. The Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Education, Languages, Economic Sciences, Industrial Engineering and Technical Sciences wore their colors and livened up the moment with a representation of their amateur artists.

After the presentation of each faculty as a sports team, journalism student Ernesto Arturo Santana del Busto read the student-athlete oath.

The recently graduated athlete with outstanding performances in the sport of Futsal, Omar Junco Álvarez lit the Olympic pyre, a symbol of the spirit of sports fraternity.

As a culmination of the inaugural activity, the amateur artists who will represent the University of Matanzas in the 25th National Festival, gave cultural numbers to those present.

Regarding the closing act, the Executive Secretary of the organizing committee of the Juegos Yumurinos and professor at the University of Matanzas, Raúl Antonio Velasco Varani, announced that it will take place on Friday, March 10.

In it, the champions of the Yumurina Cup and the Emulation of the FEU will be communicated. Currently, these titles are held by the Faculty of Physical Culture and the Faculty of Technical Sciences, respectively.

