A detachment of students joins the Matanzas school year

A detachment of 123 4th grade students. year of pedagogical schools, flagged last Saturday before the statue of José Martí in the central La Libertad park, was incorporated this week in Yumurino schools to contribute to the development of teaching.

During the flag-waving ceremony chaired by representatives of the Young Communist League, the Cuban Workers’ Union and the Municipal Directorate of Education in the territory, he received the flag and lantern that symbolize the historic literacy campaign.

Presided over by Fidel’s thought “there can be no Revolution without education,” the detachment will participate in the conduct, planning and execution of the teaching-educational processes of the 2023-2024 academic year. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon