Matanzas prepares for the tourist increase

An interesting investment program is underway at the Servisa Matanzas Company to guarantee optimal benefits in the 2023/2024 tourist boom season, the period from November to April when the country receives its largest arrivals of foreign visitors.

“We are preparing our facilities to provide the best service to our customers in the coming winter season,” the company announced on its profile on the social network Facebook.

Tacit evidence is offered by the José Antonio Echeverría laundry, where a new wastewater treatment plant was installed, which recovers 85 percent of the liquid used and can be safely returned to the washing process, with the corresponding economic savings for the company. entity.

Added to this already profitable profit is the great ecological benefit, by avoiding environmental pollution, states the institutional note posted on Facebook.

Added to the optimization processes to increase quality are the incorporation of five dryers, two washer-dryers and a packaging machine, investments that also took into account a transformation of the image, consisting, among other benefits, of the repair of some areas. and the painting that also makes quite a few places beautiful.

Servisa Matanzas is one of the so-called third parties of the tourism industry in Varadero, an essential player in the day-to-day life of Cuba’s main sun and beach destination, in need of this and others working like clockwork.

And it is precisely that such a strategic sector depends on many little things to support its services, make them efficient and delight those who choose Matanzas as a vacation destination.

A late bed sheet would complicate daily life in the more than fifty facilities of the famous Playa Azul. The new investments in Servisa Matanzas point to a better future for it and its clients. May this be more than a chimera, a pure reality.

SERVISA, S.A., is a comprehensive company, belonging to the Cuban Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR), designed to provide support services, through a group of activities that ensure a sustainable Cuban tourism product and guarantee the full satisfaction of its clients.

SERVISA, S.A is a comprehensive company, designed to provide support services, through a wide range of activities, mainly food processing and laundry. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon