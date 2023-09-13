Social Workers, more closer of its people

Founded in September 2000 at the initiative of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, the Social Workers Program is now 23 years old.

With the signing of the code of ethics that summarizes the good exercise of professional activity, in Matanzas they celebrated the twenty-third anniversary of its creation.

At the hands of Marieta Poey Zamora, vice-governor of Matanzas, and Norma Llerena Pérez, member of the provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba that deals with the sphere of Consumption and Services, the 825 workers of the province received recognition for the work carried out in the present year.

Most active social work in Matanzas

The connection with more than 20 socio-community projects, the creation of 81 social prevention groups, the opening of two social protection centers, the inauguration of four children’s houses and the attention to families in vulnerable situations stand out as the main achievements of the program in Matanzas.

“In our daily work, social workers must have great human sensitivity and an enormous sense of justice. These are two essential qualities to prevent and transform problems and unfavorable situations with the participation and social responsibility of all citizens,” said Neylis Rodriguez Padrón, graduate of the third year of the Social Workers Program.

Promoting social action centered on people and aimed at transforming the causes that determine inequalities, and mobilizing human and institutional resources to satisfy the needs and well-being of the people constitutes the reason for being of these workers. (ALH)

“The social worker will have to know the situation of all the children, the elderly, almost the entire society.” Fidel Castro

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon