Cuban creators recognize Casa de Las Américas’ work

The Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS), an organization of young Cuban creators, paid tribute to the Casa de las Américas on its 65th anniversary with the concert “A Song for Home.” On behalf of the newest generation of singer-songwriters, the AHS and its president, Yasel Toledo, the institution also celebrated the work of the youth organization, which has had its place in the Casa since its inception. Toledo explained what it means for his organization to be in such a symbolic place as Casa de las Américas, whose main task is to develop and expand cultural relations between the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

This meeting is very special, as is being close to the tree of life, said the president of the AHS. During the tribute, Toledo announced the award of the Honorary Member distinction to a young man who for many years was within the organization helping it to grow.

Outstanding theater critic and researcher Jaime Gómez Triana, this is how Toledo referred to the artist, a graduate of the Instituto Superior de Arte with a degree in Performing Arts with a specialty in Theater Studies.

The concert was a gift with troubadours from this capital and from central Cuban territories, such as Ciego de Ávila and Villa Clara, who honored with their songs of love, integrity and gallantry the cultural institution born with the Revolution of 1959.

The evening was attended by the general director of Casa de las Américas Abel Prieto, as well as former members of the youth association.

(Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon)

