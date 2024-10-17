English

Cuban creators recognize Casa de Las Américas’ work

Por Redacción TV Yumurí

The Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS), an organization of young Cuban creators, paid tribute to the Casa de las Américas on its 65th anniversary with the concert “A Song for Home.” On behalf of the newest generation of singer-songwriters, the AHS and its president, Yasel Toledo, the institution also celebrated the work of the youth organization, which has had its place in the Casa since its inception.

Toledo explained what it means for his organization to be in such a symbolic place as Casa de las Américas, whose main task is to develop and expand cultural relations between the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

This meeting is very special, as is being close to the tree of life, said the president of the AHS.

