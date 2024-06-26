During the Provincial Council of the People’s Power Government in Matanzas, the results of the administrative management in the municipality of Limonar were analyzed.

Food production, attention to the population’s demands and treatment of people in vulnerable situations in the territory constitute the main points.

Lester Baró, president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in that municipality, highlighted that despite the deficiencies in some sectors, at the end of May a surplus of over 4 million pesos was reached and they managed to eliminate the losses of Communal Services.

The meeting revealed the projections of the Cuban Telecommunications Company to expand telephone coverage in the municipality, mainly in the community of Santa Ana.

The provincial governor Marieta Poey Zamora acknowledged that the main deficiencies in the administrative management of Limonar are related to the completion of the cadre policy, and urged the creation of local development projects to increase the contribution to the territorial budget, since its economy falls on the four state companies attached to the Administration Council.

In the Provincial Council it was revealed that the non-execution of the budget for social assistance negatively impacts the state of opinion. Promoting job fairs, attention to young people disconnected from study and work and to families in vulnerable situations are priorities.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the Party’s first secretary in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, they explained that from October 1st to November 30th the process of accountability of the delegates to the voters will take place in the province, which includes a broad program of activities in all municipalities, with emphasis on the solution of population’s concerns. (ALH)

