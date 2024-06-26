Provincial awards are given for the Friends of the FAR Contest

The provincial award ceremony for the Friends of the FAR contest in the letter-greeting category was an emotional meeting. The winner was the pioneer Evelyn Chávez Martínez, from the Desembarco del Granma Primary School, in the Gelpi community of the Matanzas municipality.

Between verses and songs dedicated to the Bronze Titan Antonio Maceo Grajales and the Heroic Guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara, homage was paid to two paradigms of the national struggles.

Presided over by officers of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, authorities of the Union of Young Communists and the school management, the award ceremony was attended by the pioneer collective, the teaching staff, family members and civilian workers of the FAR.

The award ceremony for the other categories of the contest was scheduled in the collectives of the winning pioneers.

The Friends of the FAR Contest promotes the love, admiration and respect of Cuban pioneers for the combat glory of the Revolutionary Armed Forces. (ALH)

