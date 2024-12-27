Cuba prepares for conference For the balance of the world

Cuba is getting ready to hold the VI International Conference For the Balance of the World, to be held in Havana from January 28 to 31, with the participation of intellectuals from all over the world.

Under the premise of dialogue among civilizations and the culture of peace, the event will coincide with the commemoration of the 130th anniversary of the death in combat of José Martí, National Hero of the Caribbean country.

During the event, there will be commissions, panels, workshops, round tables, symposiums, specialized spaces, master lectures, special interventions and other modalities of reflection and debate.

According to a report by the Cuban News Agency, hundreds of people from more than 70 countries have already registered to attend this plural and multidisciplinary world forum of thought.

The call invites to participate “all people of good will moved by the defense of social justice, development with equity, dialogue, peace, feelings of solidarity and the desire to build a better world”.

In its fifth edition, held in 2023, the International Conference For the Balance of the World was attended by more than 1,100 delegates from 89 countries from all regions of the world. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 44