Matanzas soccer: Cuba’s runners-up want the gold medal

Without neglecting the preparation, the Matanzas youth soccer team keeps its eyes focused on the next challenges of a promising future.

At the Mario Martin Gonzalez Provincial Academy, located in the areas of the former Ateneo Aurelio Janet of the city of Matanzas, the youngsters display physical character and tactical modeling of soccer.

“We came from 16th place and today we are runners-up in the country. We do not work on the basis of conformism, but to try to be the new champions of this sport,” said the current coach of the youth team, Yasmani Iznaga.

The current runners-up of Cuba in the youth category continue the dream of storming the pinnacle of national soccer.

“Our children are focused, as well as the entire technical collective. We have formed a ladder for development from the lower categories, an element lacking in other years. Matanzas’ soccer is currently experiencing an effervescence”, the helmsman emphasized.

On the field of the old Ateneo de Matanzas, the new generations of soccer players set the guidelines for their development, while their dreams walk behind a ball. (ALH)

