Issues of interest analyzed at the Provincial Council of Government

Delegates of the Provincial Council of Government of Matanzas analyzed issues of economic and social interest of the territory.

In the meeting they socialized the results of the delegate’s accountability process to their constituents. Issues related to the Water and Sewage Company, Communal Services, the electric energy system, Public Health and transportation marked the debate.

In the work meeting chaired by Governor Marieta Poey Zamora, they also evaluated the housing program and the strategy to comply with the subsidy plan and the delivery of resources.

The Governing Council evaluated the compliance with the policy of the National System of Auditors in terms of actions for the prevention, control and stimulation of these workers.

The progress in the implementation of the Macroeconomic Stabilization Program, the increase of national production with emphasis on food and the improvement of the strategic management for territorial development, constitute several projections of the Government of Matanzas for 2025. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

