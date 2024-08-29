Colon prepares for the start of the school year

Since the last school year, the José de la Luz y Caballero elementary school in the municipality of Colón has reorganized its teachers and students due to the poor construction conditions of the building being a potential danger. For the next school year, which will begin in general education on September 2, construction maintenance is being carried out to guarantee better conditions for teachers and students.
According to Antonio González Hernández, an investor from the Education Department, several brigades from the Colón Norte Maintenance and Construction Company, the main executor, are working on this very complex task, given the more than eight decades of the building, supported by the MSMEs: “Batista” and “Para Construir”, in addition to the education maintenance brigade and the Reconst Non-Agricultural Cooperative.
The activity, valued at more than 1 million two hundred thousand pesos, includes changing the side carpentry, fixing the roof, repairing peeling walls and painting. González Hernández clarified that the actions will continue after this stage to fix the main columns at the entrance to the institution. A strong construction movement must be carried out to achieve the delivery of the work on time; to do so, the work schedule is extended and the workers of the center are incorporated.
With an enrollment of more than 500 students, the José de la Luz y Caballero primary school, the one with the largest capacity in the territory at this educational level, should begin the 2024-2025 school year in better conditions in terms of its infrastructure. The municipal event for the start of the new school year is scheduled to be held here. (ALH)
