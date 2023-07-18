Celebrate Children’s Day in Unión de Reyes

The intense heat did not prevent the children in Unión de Reyes from celebrating their day with laughter, juggling and joy.

Unionenses streets woke up full of colors and dreams on this day. The park of the Church in the southern municipality of Matanzas constituted the perfect setting to carry out the central activities in greeting to the date.

Reading of stories, sports games, dances and the presentation of cultural projects filled the Sunday morning. Art instructors from the José Martí brigade and its artistic units delighted the children with their presentations.

As a culmination of the activities in the municipal seat, the TurArte Artistic Agency, of Varadero, gave the children the variety show Pa’mi gente: magic, clowns and stilts also enlivened the festivity.

“Working for children on this day makes us happy. When we work for them we make our imagination fly and we remember that little one that we always carry inside”, highlighted the director of the group, Yadián Fundora.

Art and culture also reached the most remote places of the Union geography hand in hand. The members of Teatro D’Sur warmed the hearts of the children of the Hato de Jicaritas rural settlement.

The idea of ​​celebrating this day came from Commander in Chief Fidel Castro at the Pioneer Camp located in Lenin Park. Every third Sunday of July since 1974, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate in Cuba the joy of those who know how to love, because as the Apostle said, they are the hope of the world. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon