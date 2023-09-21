Bridges of friendship at the University of Matanzas

The University of Matanzas resumed, after 4 years of absence, the celebration of the Bridges Model, which in this XIV edition was attended by more than 30 delegates from the host provinces, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Havana and Holguín.

Young people committed to their commitment and with the aim of taking advantage of the experience to obtain knowledge that contributes to their academic abilities and their experience as university students participated.

The event, which consists of students representing different countries in the simulation of a United Nations Assembly, was coordinated and directed by the students of the center.

It had among its stages the White Room and the Sauto Theater, where the participants defended the positions of the countries represented regarding controversial issues such as environmental pollution, migration policy and the non-proliferation of weapons.

Debates, teachings and entertaining moments rewarded these young people during their three days, and the event ended with the promise of meeting in a next edition.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon