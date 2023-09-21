Indio Hatuey Station exhibits in Argentina Silk Project

A delegation from the Indio Hatuey Pasture and Forage Experimental Station, in the Matanzas municipality of Perico, participates in the closing of the Silk Project held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

From the 19th to the 22nd of this month, and thanks to the support of the Institute of Industrial Technology (INTI) of that country, the representatives of that entity expose their actions as a reference in the project.

Experts from Italy, Portugal and Colombia also participate in the days of intelligent positioning and sustainability.

According to the profile on the social network Facebook of this governmental organization, the project seeks to contribute to the reduction of poverty in several Latin American countries through the development of sustainable sericulture.

At the Indio Hatuey Pasture and Forage Experimental Station, a sericulture group, identified with the ArteSeda brand, has been dedicated since 2006 to the breeding of worms and obtaining the different lines that result from this process.

For this they have a mulberry plantation, Morus Alba, native to Western Asia and belonging to the Moraceae family, food consumed by the caterpillars producing silk thread.

Distinguished by its brightness and softness, the latter is used in the manufacture of fans, necklaces, dresses and accessories.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon