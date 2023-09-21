FMC Congress Assembly held in Colón

The Federation of Cuban Women in Colón made the balance of 5 years of work in its Eleventh Congress Assembly.

The 134 delegates, mostly grassroots leaders and representatives of different spheres of economic and social life of the municipality, analyzed the participation of women in the prioritized programs of the economy, the work of prevention and social care, the defense of the homeland, access to employment and promotion to management positions, as well as the work of the Women’s and Family Guidance House.

They were accompanied by the member of the Executive Bureau of the Provincial Committee of the Party Ramón Gómez Medina; the first secretary of that organization in the territory, Naysa Hernández Zulueta; the head of the National Department of Cadres of the FMC, Manuela Aguilar Carrazana, and the general secretary of the feminist organization in Matanzas, Odalis García Pérez.

The delegates agreed on the fulfillment of actions for the implementation of the Program for the Advancement of Women and the strengthening of differentiated work aimed at young women, and elected Anarelys Torres Diago as its general secretary.

Transltaed by Casterman Medina de Leon