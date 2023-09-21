XIII Edition of the Varadero Gourmet International Festival began

With a broad participation of private entrepreneurs belonging to micro, small and medium enterprises, it began in the 13th Edition of the Varadero Gourmet International Festival, dedicated to the rescue of the traditions and heritage of Cuban cuisine.

The general director of Empresa Extrahotelera Palmares, Jorge Luis Acosta, gave the opening words of the event in which he highlighted the impact and work of the institution in the transformation of neighborhoods in vulnerable situations.

In particular, he pondered the graduation of a score of young people from these neighborhoods who attended different workshops at the School of Hospitality and Tourism of El Comodoro.

Adalberto Valdés López, Vice Minister of Tourism of Cuba, highlighted the importance of the event for Cuban cuisine and import substitution and in this sense said that the Palmares company together with the sector are immersed in finding solutions to the problems and lack of raw materials to provide services.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon