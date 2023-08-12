Bancarization of operations in Matanzas is promoted

The province of Matanzas advances in the bankarization of operations with the incorporation of more than 400,000 customers to electronic payment channels.

To face this task we have a wide network of offices made up of 27 branches, two attached areas, 22 savings banks and three areas for procedures, explains Belkis Plasencia Cruz, provincial director of Banco Popular de Ahorro.

The implementation of Resolution 11/2023 issued by the Central Bank of Cuba on August 3 involves all forms of economic management, and hence the importance of creating technical supports and training the work staff to promote the process. of bankarization.

According to Plasencia Cruz, so far more than 29,000 new economic actors and 15,000 clients of the socialist state company that operate in the Banco Popular de Ahorro present bank accounts and magnetic cards.

Among the good experiences of the process in the territory, the implementation of the extra cash service, the link with the digital self-service station of the Matanzas Scientific and Technological Park and the electronic commerce fairs stand out.

Although the resolution intends to organize the country’s financial flows, doubts and discontents arise among the population and the new economic actors.

One of the main dissatisfactions of the population lies in the limits of five thousand pesos to carry out transactions. We clarify that this limit is only for the subjects of this norm and not for natural or legal persons, Plasencia Cruz clarified.

Until June 2023, the province of Matanzas had more than 600 new forms of economic management, a figure that places it among the top five in the country, hence the importance of promoting the use of electronic payment channels.

At the moment the use of cash is not going to disappear and this was specified by the heads of the banking system in Matanzas.

The banking process, which has a margin of six months for its completion, also requires the participation of local governments and specialists from the National Tax Administration Office.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Blanca Bonachea