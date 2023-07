Presidente de Francia exige recuperar la paz en el territorio

A protester holds a smoke bomb in front of an anticapitalist banner during a demonstration on a second day of nationwide strikes and protests over the government's proposed pension reform, in Paris on January 31, 2023. - France braces for major transport blockages, with mass strikes and protests set to hit the country for the second time in a month in objection to the planned boost of the age of retirement from 62 to 64. On January 19, some 1.1 million voiced their opposition to the proposed shake-up -- the largest protests since the last major round of pension reform in 2010. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)