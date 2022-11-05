World championship of cocktail Bar in Varadero

Until November,9 the International Melia Hotel take the 69 edition of the Cocktail Bar World Championship in Varadero.

This event brings together more than 60 competitors in the classic style and 32 in free mode. Eduardo Vladimir Marquez , in the classic style and Yasmin Portal in the free mode, those are the Cubans in dispute for the title.

Organized by the International bartender Association (IBA) and the Cuba Bartender Association , the date will allow to the contestants shows their skills.

Workshops, books presentation, classic Cuban products and visits to cocktail bar tradition places all this included in the participant diary , it is programed besides From the glass to the canvas, visual arts event which is insert with the coop of the creative group The art stairs, with the curation of Victor Quijano Castiñeira.

Especial moments will be the Record Guinness try with the coop of Adan and Eva cocktail more bigger in the world the drinks is a tribute to Sergio Serrano Rivero winner of the edition 2003 and the only Cuban winner until now.

Cuba accredited the contest nomination for this year endorsed for the professionalism of the bartender, the organizational ability, the hospitality and the security, refers Juventud Rebelde.

This time the Cuban Ron was selected as elaboration base (ALH)