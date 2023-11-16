Waterspout in Varadero

Users on social networks reported the occurrence of a waterspout this Wednesday, at approximately 4:15 p.m., north of the Varadero resort, in the province of Matanzas.

According to witnesses present at the scene, the phenomenon touched the surface of the sea and lasted approximately 10 minutes.

A waterspout is a meteorological phenomenon that is characterized by being a type of tornado that forms on the surface of water, generally in warmer bodies of water such as oceans, seas, lakes or rivers.

Although they are often associated with thunderstorms or storm clouds, waterspouts can develop in different ways, according to experts.

In its most common form, a waterspout is created when a column of warm, moist air rises from the water surface, interacting with a column of cold air descending from a developing storm.

This interaction can generate a counterclockwise or clockwise rotation, creating a kind of funnel that extends from the water surface towards the clouds. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon