Security, premise for Varadero Airport on the rise in tourism

At the official start of the high tourism season in Cuba, the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport offers security guarantees to visitors and local workers, said today José A. García Manso, general director of the second most important air terminal in the Caribbean nation. .

In statements to the press, García Manso explained that the security system at what is known as Varadero Airport benefits from continuous improvements based on the professionalism of the available human resources, due to the material effects derived from the economic, commercial and financial blockade. against the island.

For the 2023-2024 increase period, we have certified safety standards both in the air and on the ground, in the Health and phytosanitary and veterinary activities, as well as those related to the control of merchandise by customs and people through the emigration area, argued the director.

He also explained that with respect to air navigation, one of the most tangible advances is the resurfacing of the runway, with more than 30 years of operation and an enviable condition, recognized by international experts for its parameters.

Since the previous year we finished mounting the lights of the first category of the aircraft approach system to the aerodrome and, in general, the equipment to facilitate navigation is new, cutting-edge and with constant improvements, he stressed.

At the official start of the tourist increase at the air terminal, the work of a select group of professionals was recognized and the commitment to work rigorously to the satisfaction of the more than 736 thousand arrivals expected between the current month and next March was ratified.

To better face the period, with activity 14 percent higher than the previous one, the airport has been planning improvements in infrastructure, organizational readjustments and training of available human resources for a few months.

According to official data released by Liuba Quintero Ávila, head of the Ground Operations unit at the air terminal, 13 airlines are expected to maintain links with the main sun and beach destination in Cuba, which during 2023 also stood out for the organization of events. international stature such as the Varadero Gourmet Festival and the World Underwater Photography Championship, among others. (ALH)

