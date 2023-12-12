Various accommodation options in Matanzas

Accommodation in facilities that are distributed throughout the province, including villas, hotels and visiting houses, categorized from first to third categories, constitutes the main object of work of the Guanima Company, of Matanzas.

Héctor Cantero Isasi, provincial director of the Matanzas Accommodation Company, states that they have fifteen accommodation facilities, including the Cabañas del Río Motel, located in Paso del Medio, near Ceiba Mocha, which has six cabins in operation. , and the accommodation houses La Caleta and El Farallón.

He adds that in the area of La Playa, in Matanzas, there is the Hotel Guanima, with a total of forty-two apartments and thirty-six in operation, in addition to having the villas Boca de Camarioca and Los Pilotos, two guest houses. in Santa Martha, Varadero; El Castillito and Los Pinos, near Cárdenas, and other facilities located in Jagüey Grande and the Ciénaga de Zapata.

The Accommodation Company also has non-hotel complexes such as Monserrate, with its cabaret, which is subject to investment to prepare for the new year, and Bahía, which includes gastronomic offers, a ranchón, its traditional restaurant and the Ocio Club in the first floor, as a result of the commercial strategy with Palmares.

Lizayne Haza Lorenzo, head of bars at the Monserrate complex, one of the company’s main facilities, explains that they offer a variety of gastronomic offerings and that they have an a la carte restaurant, the ranchón and bars.

Haza Lorenzo adds that cultural activities are carried out on weekends, such as the Peña Campesina every fifteen days, to promote culture in the province.

The Accommodation Company has the ways and means to know the evaluations and proposals of its clients, in addition to payment facilities through electronic commerce, and a discount of up to fifteen percent for this end of the year is proposed as a commercial strategy. to promote the enjoyment of Matanzas families. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon