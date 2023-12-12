Urbanos 330, the transportation application in Matanzas

The Movil Web Urbanos 330 computer application, available from the APKlis download site, allows access to information on the panoramic bus route in the city of Matanzas.

Designed for phones with Android operating system higher than version 4.0.2, the application provides real-time location and stop details.

Urbanos 330 accesses in real time the location of the panoramic buses within the city of Matanzas. Photo: Screenshot.

“This application was already in use with the Havana bus fleet. Then it was decided to bring it to Matanzas to see the route of the panoramic routes, at a time when their acceptance was growing among the people of Matanzas. The GPS (Global Positioning System) service sends information to the server, which in turn sends information to the mobile application. Obviously, real time is somewhat relative. It depends on other factors such as the communication period and the connection speed of the cellular device,” explained Alejandro Castro Fuentes, Project Specialist at the Matanzas Scientific and Technological Park.

The GeoMIX Agency of the GEOCUBA Business Group, together with the Matanzas Scientific and Technological Park, the Provincial Transportation Company and the Fleet Control Directorate of the Ministry of Transportation, carried out its development to celebrate the 330 years of the Yumurina city.

“More than two years ago, the computer installation of the entire Matanzas urban bus network was planned. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the latent lack of GPS to control the movement of buses, this process has been on pause. Despite this, there are other projects and alternatives are being studied so that the population knows the routes and schedules from their cell phone,” said Camilo Oquendo Gallardo, provincial deputy director of Transportation in Matanzas.

I walk

Their benefits motivated changes in the trajectory of the buses, although the drivers still need to internalize compliance with the schedules and trips, as well as the regulatory time at the boarding points.

“There are some errors, typical of a test APK, as it emerged. We have corrected these details in its operation, especially in the reaction time of the bus and its true location,” explained Oquendo Gallardo. “It is very easy to both download and use the application. We know how easy it is to use from surveys we carry out, both on the street and in the workplace,” said Martín Arechavaleta Eisenberg, specialist in Technical Services at the company GEOCUBA in Matanzas.

To facilitate electronic collection, a possible payment gateway is under study. It would complement the functions of Urbanos 330, the bus application in Matanzas. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon