Varadero International Clinic celebrates its 50th anniversary

Blanca Bonachea

The Varadero International Clinic collective reaches its 50th anniversary immersed in an investment process to expand the assistance services to foreign clients who visit the largest sun and beach destination in Cuba.

The celebration took place at the Meliá Internacional Hotel, located in the Matanzas tourist center where the Cuban Workers’ Union and the Public Health Workers’ Union awarded the center the superior category of National Vanguard for its results in union emulation.

As an incentive to the work of health professionals who endorse the prestige of the institution, 50 workers were awarded the Manuel Piti Fajardo distinction for 20 and 25 years of uninterrupted work in the sector.

The space also allowed for the recognition of various organizations in the territory to the clinic collective, which holds second place at the national level in the provision of medical services to foreign clients.

At the celebration, which was attended by the member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and First Deputy Minister of Public Health, Tania Margarita Cruz Hernández, the Cuban Medical Services Marketing Company S.A. honored the team of the prestigious institution for the excellence of its services and the incorporation of modern procedures for the treatment of chronic diseases. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

