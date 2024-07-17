The 2023-2024 school year ends. In Colón, the venue for the municipal event was the José de la Luz y Caballero elementary school in the town of Banaguises, a center chosen for its teaching and educational results.

The director of the institution, Isabel Acosta Sánchez, highlighted that the promotion rate was 99.1 percent, attendance and punctuality at 98%, and the fulfillment of teaching and extracurricular activities due to the work of teachers and the family. She also highlighted the improvement in the building conditions of the school that improves comfort.

With the presence of the member of the Municipal Bureau of the Party Yaimara Argüelles Rodríguez and the President of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power Tamara Carvajal Domínguez, they encouraged workers, management structures and outstanding educational centers of the different levels of education. In a special way, they declared the school that was the venue of the activity as the most important center of the community.

Caridad Pérez Suárez, Director General of Education, outlined some of the achievements attained at the end of the third improvement course in the pre-school, first, seventh and tenth grades with a new material base of studies, the accreditation of the Diagnostic and Orientation Center, the overfulfillment in the plan of admission to pedagogical careers, the participation of students in competitions in different subjects, the consolidation of the work links between education, culture and sports and the operation of a children’s house in the Popular Council of San José de los Ramos.

Among the challenges for the coming course, the completion of the teaching coverage, the preparation of the students for the entrance exams to higher education and the implementation of the teaching-productive strategy stand out.

As the culmination of the primary level, 17 students from the host center received their diplomas as sixth grade graduates, with Glendy Rodríguez de la Torre being the most well-rounded student.

Pioneers, artists and improvisational artists enlivened the activity with dedications to the commemoration of the 71st anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks and the 98th birthday of Commander Fidel Castro. (ALH)

