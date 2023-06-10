The Collective of Workers of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, in Varadero, received the National Vanguard flag awarded by the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba.

On the premises of the national ramp of the aerodrome, the Vice Minister of Transportation, Roberto Ricardo Marrero, and the Secretary General of the Provincial Committee of the CTC, Osmar Ramírez Ramírez, rewarded the professionalism of the more than 2,000 workers at the Matanzas air terminal, who for the fifth consecutive year they deserve the award.

The General Director of the airport, José Antonio García Manso, declared that the passenger influx figures from the years prior to the Covid-19 pandemic have recovered. “Thanks to our excellent work group, we offer high levels of quality in services, according to the airlines and customers,” said the manager.

The National Union of Transport and Port Workers, in the presence of the political authorities of the territory, awarded the José María Pérez Capote distinction to the Head of Flight Line Services, Pedro Rivera Álvarez, for his outstanding career of more than 25 years in the sector .

I am very happy, it is a recognition of so many years of work. I started as a custodian, and I gradually improved myself, I became Head of Inspector, then Head of Ramp, and finally, 16 years ago, I organized the ground services of this airport”, said Rivera Álvarez.

At the gala, workers, managers and entities linked to the airport, participants in ensuring the forced landing of the Sunwing airline plane on April 24, were awarded for their emergency response capacity.

The second largest air terminal in the country receives around 50 weekly flights. More than 70 percent of the tourists who visit the resort of Varadero, Cuba’s main sun and beach tourist destination, arrive and depart from this center.

