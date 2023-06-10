FMC assembly held in Carbonera

The member of the Political Bureau and General Secretary of the Federation of Cuban Women Teresa Amarelle Boue accompanied the women from Matanzas in one of the assembly processes prior to the 11th Congress of the organization.

The appointment took place in the delegation 1 of the block 116 A of the community of Carboneras.

The women discussed the tasks carried out in the assessment stage and the actions to strengthen the work of the FMC

In the meeting attended by the first secretary of the Party in Matanzas Susely Morfa González, the new leadership of the delegation was chosen and the contribution of the rest of the federated members was recognized

In the Canimar community, an educational talk was held with families from the area about gender violence and the damage it causes to the victims

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon