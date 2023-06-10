Caida en Combate de José Martí

They celebrated Jurist’s Day in Unión de Reyes

“The daily task of jurists lies in defending legality in various circumstances,” said Odelyn Benítez Prado, municipal chief prosecutor in a special morning for the jurist’s day.

Benítez Prado also highlighted the importance of the work carried out by jurists from their trenches in preserving the achievements of the Revolution.

In the midst of the current circumstances that the country is going through, the ideological war and the blockade by the United States government, the workers of the sector remembered the Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, founder and honorary President of the National Union of Jurists of Cuba. Example and enduring guide of the arduous mission of Cuban lawyers.

The evening newspaper, based at the Union Municipal Prosecutor’s Office, was the right moment to reflect on how much can be done to provide a quality service to the population every day.

The improvement of the young workers of the branch constituted another of the topics addressed.

The jurists in Unión de Reyes work to fulfill the duty of the law that governs the profession.

The ethics and culture they possess implies rectitude of conscience in the defense of Justice.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon






