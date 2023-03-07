From Union de Reyes also cultivate its little piece

Eager to observe the clean environment, Víctor Manuel Pileta Osorio, 59 years old, decided to convert a micro-dump in district 16 of the well-known El Zapatín neighborhood of Unión de Reyes, into arable land.

The Cultiva tu pedacito program knew how to take over Pileta as everyone names the Unionense. The initiative constitutes an alternative for from home, and in the neighborhoods, to take advantage of each piece of land for family self-sufficiency.

«I planted the plot with the aim of solving food problems and helping with the nutrition of the children in the Maripositas children’s circle for the festival that is near my house,» said Pileta Osorio.

With the support of her children, she managed to transform an unproductive area, next to the apartment where she lives, into fertile land, where garlic, lettuce, tomatoes and other products that she shares with the community thrive.

On the technique used to irrigate the crops. Víctor Manuel explains that he does it using a hose that runs from his apartment to the planting area in order to guarantee irrigation of the products.

On the other hand, René Leyva Salgado, a construction maintenance worker in Unión de Reyes also decided to cultivate his little piece for family self-sufficiency.

«With the little piece of land that I have planted, I have been able to make tomato puree for my house, as well as garlic to consume the whole year,» said Leyva Salgado.

The cultivation of short cycles is the safe way to obtain good productions from home. Food production should be a priority for Unionenses because it generates significant contributions to food and constitutes alternatives to the needs of the family. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon