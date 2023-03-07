Will open recently Hogar Materno de Union de Reyes

The constructive actions continue in the Hogar Materno de Unión de Reyes, as stated by the director of Health in the municipality Raydel Alejandro Sotés Carrera.

The remodeling of the rooms, painting, correct lighting and better comfort for pregnant women in the territory are priorities for the builders.

Workers in the health sector guarantee optimal care for pregnant women. The maternity home on Union soil will allow comprehensive care for pregnant women.

After ten years of being closed, the health institution will reopen its doors to pregnant women at risk and also to those who live in remote places.

Maternity homes represent the fundamental link of public health units and are located close to a hospital or gynecologic and obstetric hospital service.

In the times that it was providing services to pregnant women, the unionenses nurses and the staff of the white coats prioritized health and attention required to those who are looking forward to the future baby.

In greeting to the anniversary of the victory of Playa Girón, they will reopen the Maternity Home on April 19 in Unión de Reyes. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon