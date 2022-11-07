They observe red rainbow over the airport of Matanzas

A red rainbow was observed the Sunday over the airport Juan Gualberto Gomez, Varadero in Matanzas.

Its about a monochromatic rainbow that was formed in the moment closed to the sunset, so that initials colors are altered by this made and are shows as a warm shades sequence, whit red as a dominant, more than a rainbow with the typical color of the specter.

In the sunset, because of its relative position to the hearth, the solar ray coming from the sun travel a big horizontal track along of the low land atmosphere, being scattered by the molecule of the air and the dust in a bigger measure.

The blue and the green are the colors that disperse with bigger intensity in the meantime the colors red and yellow, with their length of mayor wave, are less scattered in the atmosphere and get go through it, so in this moments they will nuance drastically the normal colors of the rainbow that form in the moments close to the sunset.(AGB)