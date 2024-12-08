The people of Matanzas honor their martyrs

With a march through the main arteries of the city of Matanzas, the people of Matanzas honored the combatants who offered their lives in the national liberation processes in Africa.

In the pilgrimage led by the First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party Mario Sabines Lorenzo and the governor Marieta Poey Zamora, homage was paid to the 35th anniversary of Operation Tribute and the 128th anniversary of the fall in combat of General Antonio Maceo Grajales and his assistant, Captain Panchito Gómez Toro.

In the San Carlos Borromeo Cemetery of Matanzas, military leaders, students of the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School and family members participated in the tribute to the Cuban internationalists.

The pilgrimage in homage of the people of Matanzas to those who fell in defense of the Homeland reached the cemetery of the city of rivers and bridges.

The day led to the incorporation of new members to the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution on its 31st anniversary.

As every December 7, the Pantheon of the Fallen in Defense hosted the military ceremony as an expression of the eternal tribute of the people of Matanzas to those who offered their lives for freedom.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

