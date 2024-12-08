Handball in semis

The Cuban youth handball team secured its presence in the semi-final phase of the IHF Junior Norca Mexico-2024 Tournament by defeating the Dominican Republic.

After what each team demonstrated in the initial match, the previous forecast placed the team from the Greater Antilles as favorites to take the victory, which was consummated with a victory of 35 goals to 24. «We knew that we had a chance to win based on the analysis we made. We worked on the opponent’s weaknesses, especially in their attack, which is poorly structured. We organized the defense based on that and our attack based on one-on-one,» commented technical director Jover Hernández.

The first half ended 17-13, and for the next half the Cubans increased the difference further.

However, there are still elements of the game that must be improved. In this regard, Hernández said that, against the Dominicans, «there were moments when the boys became desperate and entered into a game without organization; so they stuck to us.

«Then, in the second half, they entered much better. The goal helped us a lot. When this aspect works, the result of the match is different», he added.

Osmany Miniet was again the offensive leader of the team, with 11 goals. About him, his coach said that «he is a very explosive athlete with very good conditions».

In the other match of group B, Martinique beat Puerto Rico, so Cubans and Martinicans advance to the semifinals. The match between both will close the group stage.

This competition grants two places to the World Cup in Poland-2025, the same number to the Intercontinental Cup and three to the Junior Pan American Games in Asunción-2025.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 39