The harvest in Matanzas continues with delays

The last days of the harvest in Matanzas show instability. The greatest incidences are determined by industrial problems.

The Jesús Sablón Moreno plant in Calimete, the most stable in terms of grinding, reports between 48 and 60% with a production that exceeds 6,894 tons of sugar, should have processed more than 11,450 of the sweet grain to date.

The Mario Muñoz colossus of Los Arabos, paralyzed for several days due to lack of fuel and breakdowns in the industry, of 18,415 tons of sugar planned in the plan, around 2,500 tons passed through its centrifuges, a similar delay exists in refined sugar.

In the current harvest, the province of Matanzas adjusts the sugar production plan given the balance of cane delivered to the province of Cienfuegos, it must guarantee the delivery of the regulated family basket and the commitments to social consumption in a figure greater than 29 1,800 tons.

The work of the workers stands out for the effort in solving breakages in the plants and in the shortest possible time solving any breakdown that threatens the production process. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon