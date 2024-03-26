Hasta la vista, Compay, are awarded in Jovellanos

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

The winners of the Provincial Contest ¡See you Compay! They were unveiled this weekend in Jovellanos as part of the tribute that this central territory organizes every year to its Illustrious Son, the famous caricaturist, filmmaker, illustrator, cartoonist, screenwriter and film director, Juan Padrón.

In the categories of painting, drawing and writing, the jury made up of graduates from the Provincial School of Art and specialists from the “Uver Solís” Municipal Art Gallery, the sponsoring institution of the contest, received almost a hundred works that stood out for their quality and creativity. of what was addressed, hence the decision to award shared prizes and several mentions.

In the case of the mentions, they went to María Alejandra Hernández, a student at the “Crucero Aurora” Basic Secondary School in the municipality of Perico, and the pioneers Marlon Abreu Cárdenas, Evián Andrade and Naifi Toranza, all from Jovellan, received mentions.

For her part, Daniela Perdomo, a student at the “Crucero Aurora” Basic Secondary School in the municipality of Perico, and Yaniel Acosta, a pioneer at the “Abel Santamaría” Primary School in the Popular Council of La Isabel in Jovellanos, were the third place winners.

Second place also shared went to Stephani Gómez, pioneer of the “Abel Santamaría” Primary School of the Popular Council of La Isabel in Jovellanos and to Deiler Castañeda, student of the Basic Secondary School of the town of Carlos Rojas in this municipality.

In the case of First Place, the jury also decided to award it jointly, which is why they were winners of the Fourth Edition of the Provincial Contest ¡Hasta la vista Compay! the pioneers Natali Alarcón and Aliesky Gómez, students from the Nguyen Van Troi and Hermanos Alemida Schools, both from the town of Agramonte in the municipality of Jagüey Grande.

This provincial contest that is also held every year by the library of the town of Granma with the collaboration of the Gaby&Sofi Project and the DECORARTE collective, in addition to the honor that it always professes to the eternal master of animation in Cuba and son of this Jovellan community, the dear Juan Padrón, it was the appropriate event to also entertain his animated character who most represents our national identity “Elpidio Valdés” on the 54th anniversary of his creation. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon