The CTC in Matanzas recognizes outstanding groups and union leaders

The provincial secretariat of the Cuban Workers’ Central in Matanzas develops an extensive program of activities for the anniversary of the labor organization.

One of them was the delivery of the 85th anniversary seal of the CTC to a representation of the Heroes of Labor of the Republic of Cuba from the Yumurino territory. An example of this is Teresita Rosburg Sotolongo, Secretary of the Union Bureau at the Villa Cuba-Las Morlas Complex, an institution that together with the StarFish Hotel group received the 85th Anniversary Plaque.

Osmar Ramírez Ramírez, Secretary of the CTC, in the province highlighted that it is a great satisfaction to recognize those who excel in emulation and union work in a year in which the province was outstanding in the country.

On the 28th, the Cuban Workers’ Union will turn 85 years old and the central event for the anniversary will take place in Santiago de Cuba

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon