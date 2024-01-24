New electric tricycle service in operation in Matanzas

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

Since this Monday, the city of Matanzas has 15 new electric tricycles in operation to alleviate urban passenger transportation.

The service will cost $10 in national currency for each of the four routes established by the Administration Council in the main municipality.

Delmis Rosales Matos, Director of the Taxis Cuba agency in Matanzas, comments on the route of the routes whose starting point is the pre stop, located on Milanés Street on the corner of América.

After the construction of the loading area located at the Taxis Cuba headquarters in Matanzas and the selection of professional drivers, these electric tricycles began to provide service with a great impact on society.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and First Secretary in the province, Susely Morfa González and the Vice Minister of Transportation, Roberto Ricardo Barrero, along with government representatives, industry executives and community factors.

The new electric tricycle service in the city of Matanzas will operate every day between 7:30 in the morning and 7:30 at night. The purpose is to alleviate the tense situation of urban transportation with affordable prices for the population of Matanzas.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon